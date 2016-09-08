Dam improvements

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Workers from the City of Piqua and J-Crane re-install metal side panels in the dam on Great Miami River on Thursday. This is the first major service on the panels since the dam was built in 1937. Refurbishing the panels is part of the project that will include repainting the entire structure. City officials hope to have the project completed by the end of the year.
