Elections board explains executive sessions

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections disclosed during their meeting Thursday morning the reason behind multiple executive sessions held over the course of a few months, which were conducted to discuss personnel.

“We’ve had a little bit of a change in relationship here between a couple people,” Chairman Kelly Gillis said.

Deputy Director Eric Morgan and office clerk Tana Fogt signed a workplace romance disclosure form acknowledging that they are in a consensual relationship. The board met with their legal counsel to come up with this agreement in order to allow both of these individuals to continue working in their current capacities as well as maintain their personal relationship.

The disclosure form acknowledges that there is not any form of harassment occurring. Morgan will not continue to act as Fogt’s supervisor, and Fogt will report to Director Bev Kendall.

In regard to their regular meeting, the board approved the ballots for the Nov. 8 Presidential Election, including candidates for President of the United States, United States Senator, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, two seats for Justice of the Supreme Court, three seats for Judge of the Court of Appeals, State Representative for the 80th District, two seats for Miami County Commissioner, Miami County Prosecuting Attorney, Clerk of the Miami County Court of Common Pleas, Miami County Sheriff, Miami County Recorder, Miami County Treasurer, Miami County Engineer, and Miami County Coroner.

There also a number of local issues on the ballot, which will be posted on the board’s website at electionsonthe.net/oh/miami following the Sept. 13 Special Democratic Congressional Primary Election.

The board also approved two purchases during their meeting. The first one was for the ballot-on-demand module from Triad at a cost of $6,283 with an annual licensing fee of $1,500. This will allow the board’s office to print ballots as they are requested.

The next authorized purchase was for that of a backup ballot printer. The board currently only has one available. The board’s office is still collecting quotes for that purchase, but the board went ahead and approved the purchase in order to be able to secure a backup printer before the Nov. 8 election. The cost is expected to be between $3,300 and $4,000.

Ballots approved for Nov. 8 election

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336