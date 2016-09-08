Piqua Catholic School fundraiser upcoming

PIQUA — A chance to help a local school system, possibly win a little cash and have a good lunch — all in one hour — is on the horizon.

The annual Dollars for our Scholars at Piqua Catholic School fundraiser, designed to raise funds to help with tuition and the school’s other needs, will get under way Sept. 14.

Ruth Koon, chairwoman for the past 16 years of the event, along with committee of St. Boniface and St. Mary’s Parish members, plan the event each year.

Koon said the purchase of a $100 ticket entitles the buyer to four luncheons on Wednesdays, including Sept. 14, 21 and 28, and Oct. 5. Only 200 tickets are sold and the top prizes of $1,000, $100, $50 and $25 are given away at each luncheon. Every 10th ticket drawn receives a bottle of wine.

Koon said participants do not need to be present to win and ticket drawings will be held at the Miami Valley Centre Mall Banquet Room beginning at noon and ending promptly at 1 p.m. The luncheons are buffet-style and this year will be catered by Mrs. B’s Catering.

“The winners receive their checks the day of the luncheon,” said Koon, who said Piqua Catholic School is celebrating its 30th year of combining St. Boniface Grade School and St. Mary’s Grade School.

Tickets can be purchased from any committee member or by calling the St. Boniface Parish office at (937) 773-1656 or St. Mary Parish office at (937) 773-1327.

Koon said anyone in the public is welcome and encouraged to purchase a ticket for the fundraiser — they could walk away a winner.

“This is a great way to meet family and friends for lunch all the while supporting Piqua Catholic School,” she said. “We have many patrons who have joined us for 16 years. It is always a friendly and enjoyable way to spend the lunch hour.”

Proceeds to help with tuition, other needs

Reach Melody Vallieu at [email protected] or (937) 552-2131.

