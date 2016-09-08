FFA receives grants from national organization

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter in Casstown has been awarded two $1,200 grants from the National FFA Organization’s Living To Serve: Environmental and Natural Disaster & Emergency Preparedness Grant programs.

The chapter has developed two service-learning projects to meet an environmental need and local emergency or natural disaster need. Both grants were provided through funding from CSX and Bayer, as a special project of the National FFA Foundation.

The Living To Serve: Environmental Grant will allow the Miami East-MVCTC Chapter to offer a fall community educational and testing night of well water and soil; offer 40 hours of community clean up by third and fourth year FFA members; and collaborate with the Ohio State University Miami County Extension Service to offer a beginning beekeeping course beginning in September 2016. The overall goal of the program is to increase the water, soil, and bee health while improving the environmental appearance of the community.

During the Natural Disaster & Emergency Preparedness Grant program, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter will prepare print, radio, and television Public Service Announcements prior to the winter harsh weather season with the cooperation of the Ohio State University Miami County Extension Service. Additionally, the chapter will prepare 20 emergency kits for community members for prolonged harsh winter weather. The overall goal of the program is to help educate and prepare the community for severe seasonal weather.

These projects illustrate the final line of the FFA motto “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve” by encouraging FFA members to unite in service within their communities.