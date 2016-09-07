Edison offers support to former ITT Tech students

PIQUA — In the wake of ITT Technical Institute’s (ITT Tech.) nationwide closures, which affects hundreds of students throughout the Miami Valley, Edison State Community College is now broadening its approach to support ITT Tech. students in addition to recently displaced Miami-Jacobs Career College students.

Edison State offers the following career programs that parallel the offerings found at ITT Tech. in Dayton: Electrical Engineering Technology, Information Technology, and Nursing. The parallel programs indicate that students impacted by the recent closures may be able to pick up where they left off, assuming they are in good academic standing.

In addition, students who were enrolled in ITT Tech. Dayton’s Software Development, Industrial Engineering Technology, Business Management, and Criminal Justice programs (which had been discontinued prior to the closure) could also benefit from parallel programs at Edison State.

To transfer to Edison State, former ITT Tech. students should send an official copy of their ITT Tech. transcript to Edison State for evaluation, and complete Edison State’s free, online application available at www.edisonohio.edu/getstarted. ITT Tech. students may request their transcripts via the ITT Tech. Student Portal, which requires a student email address and network password to login.

Those who began pursuing a degree at ITT Tech.’s Dayton branch but are now unable to complete their degree are asked to contact Julie Hasford, an Edison State Enrollment Manager with significant experience working with students in the for-profit space, by calling (937) 778-7814 or emailing [email protected]

Edison State Community College’s approach ensures compliance with its accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission.