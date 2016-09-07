Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer responded to the Piqua High School to assist with an incident involving students on Sept. 2 at 9 a.m.

A man was found sleeping in a vehicle at upper Fountain Park on Sept. 3 at 1:30 a.m. He was told to leave for the night as the park was closed.

Two people were found at the Roadside Park on State Route 66 on Sept. 3 at 3:17 a.m. They were advised of the park curfew and told to leave.

An intoxicated male reportedly kept returning to a residence on S. Main Street asking for cigarettes on Sept. 4 at midnight. The male subject left on foot towards Lock 9 Park. The area was checked, but the male subject was not located.

MENACING: A complainant reported that someone was at his house on E. Main Street to collect a debt and threatened his landlord on Sept. 2 at 11:40 a.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A truck on Adams Street was keyed sometime between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2.

Another subject reported a vehicle on Adams Street that had been keyed sometime overnight between Sept. 1-2.

A neighbor saw a juvenile pull a downspout away from the neighbor’s residence on Cleveland Street on Sept. 3 at 11:45 p.m. The juvenile female was located, charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, and taken home.

ANIMAL PROBLEM: A subject reported being bitten by a dog while he was walking on the sidewalk on Broadway on Sept. 2 at 8:30 p.m. The victim only requested that a report about the incident be made.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A resident reported that someone was attempting to get into his home on S. Downing Street at 4 a.m. The resident reported that the subject was trying to use a key in the door and was talking to himself. According to police reports, an officer found the subject on the resident’s porch and the subject was heavily intoxicated. He was cited and given a ride home. Zachua P. Richardson, 31, of Piqua, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

FOUND PROPERTY: A bicycle was found outside of the Piqua Public Library on Sept. 3 at 10:10 a.m. It was taken into police property.

DISTURBANCE: A caller reported a woman climbing on top of the caller’s car and refusing to get down on Covington Avenue on Sept. 3 at 11:11 p.m. The parties were separated when an officer arrived.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY: There was a report of a two-vehicle injury accident involving a motorcycle and a bicycle on S. College Street on Sept. 4 at 12:44 a.m. John T. Emrick, 43, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

ASSAULT: There was a report of a 16-year-old girl assaulting a 13-year-old girl and breaking the 13-year-old’s cell phone on Wood Street on Sept. 4 at 12:30 p.m. The 16-year-old was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

A subject reported being assaulted by a female subject after leaving Mulligan’s Pub on High Street on Sept. 4 at 1 p.m.

