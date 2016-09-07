Winans holds franchise meeting

PIQUA — Winans Chocolates + Coffees, headquartered in Piqua, held a franchisee meeting on Friday, Aug. 26 at the new Winans facility in Piqua.

Amy Snyder, Winans operations manager, opened the meeting by discussing the learning objectives of the day and stressing the importance of learning from each of Winans individual stores successes and potential for continued improvement.

Joe Reiser, Winans co-owner, kicked off the meeting by talking to the group about the Winans brand and what makes it special. He covered the ingredient quality that has remained the same for generations and that while others find ways to make product less expensively, Winans stays true to whole, fresh ingredients with no waxes or preservatives. Joe also discussed the education, training and association meetings he has undertaken and attended in the past year to keep Winans current in the strategic areas of coffee, chocolate, packaging, customer service and marketing. These trainings and association meetings have taken him across the United States and to Central and South America.

Laurie Winans Reiser, Winans co-owner and Lisa Orrison, Troy downtown store manager, held a break-out about Winans Extra Mile Customer Service. And described the extra mile experience that Winans customers have learned to expect and the importance of consistency every day in every store. The Winans Extra Mile pertains to not only the service Winans customer receive but also to the exceptional product quality, store cleanliness, upscale barista appearance.

Presentations given by other Winans team members were in the areas of how to measure for the perfect cup of coffee, how to package the perfect gift box of chocolates, and a new tour was conducted by Courtney Denning on the history of the Winans/Walton confections over four generations. This tour also included information on the cultivation and processing of speciality coffee and high end chocolate. The tour will soon be available at the new Winans facility in Piqua and is a follow on to the Winans Behind the Scenes Tour where customers get to see how Winans chocolates are made.

New product introductions, including a new peanut butter crunch chocolate and a Winans version of the K-Cup for those who like the convenience of that technology but still want the fresh taste of Winans coffee, also were introduced.

The day ended in Dayton at Lunne Marketing where a concept presentation was given by Doug Lunne on some new marketing, relationship development and technology strategies that are in the planning stages for further developing the Winans brand.

