You’re Invited

Family fun offered

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill Church of God, 115 N. Main St. in Pleasant Hill, is hosting a “Family Fun Night” on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Snacks, carnival-style games, bingo, door prizes, an obstacle course, and other activities will be available free of charge. This night is the opening event for a new series of Wednesday night activities at the church through the fall and winter. On each Wednesday night beginning Sept. 21, there will be Bible classes and activities for all ages at the church from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information, call the church office at 676-5842.

Shabbat service to be held

PIQUA — Congregation Anshe Emeth will be observing Shabbat with a service on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The service will be conducted by rabbinic intern Sara Otero-Eiser. An oneg will follow the service.

The service will be at the synagogue, 320 Caldwell St., in Piqua. See the website at www.ansheemeth.org, call 937-623-1234, or email [email protected]

Bontrager Family Singers to perform

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will host the Bontrager Family Singers in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the church.

This singing family of 12 brings to their ministry of bluegrass/southern gospel music, which has been enjoyed by churches, festivals, camps, resorts, and prison ministries across North America. They have performed in Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, Nebraska, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Ontario, Canada.

Northern Area Congress slated

PIQUA — The 41st Annual Northern Area Congress will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Upper Valley Career Center. Early registration by Sept. 9 is $20; after Sept. 9, the cost is $25.

This year’s theme is “Prayer: The Faith Prayed.” In her keynote address, “Prep Work of Prayer,” Dr. Timone Davis will discuss creating haibts that help us grow in our relationship with God. Dr. Davis is an assistant professor of pastoral theology at Loyola University Chicago Institute of Pastoral Studies. Following the keynote address, participants will be able to choose from 19 workshops for teachers or catechists of various age levels and ministerial needs. Participants also can review the newest religious education and spiritual resources as they browse the many displays by publishers, religious bookstores and Archdiocesan offices.

For more information or a brochure, contact your local parish or the Archdiocesan Office of Evangelization and Catechesis in Sidney and (937) 498-1192, or send email to [email protected] The full brochure of this event is online at http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ministries-offices/evangelization-and-catechesis.

Fundraiser dinner to be held

GREENVILLE — Join us for a benefit dinner 6 p.m., Sept. 17 at the Pleasant View Missionary Church, 5233 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Rd., just outside of Gettysburg, for a Hickory River BBQ Dinner. Carry-out is available. Concert by Royer Brothers will be at 7 p.m. Reuben Huffman will also present an Inspirational Paint Talk.

All funds raised at this dinner will be used to compensate the costs of operating the 2017 Haiti Benefit auction as well as purchasing priority items to help generate interest and sales.

The 8th Haiti Benefit Auction will be held March 10 and 11 at the Darke County Fair Grounds. Watch for more information.

Come enjoy the dinner and concert to find out more about the Haiti Auction and ministries.

Contact us at (937) 524-5809 or [email protected] Visit us at www.haitiauction.org.

Prayer walk to be held

PIQUA — Heart of Worship Outreach Ministries will be holding the first annual “God Belongs in Our City” prayer walk on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The walk will begin at the Great Miami River Trail and end at Fountain park, with rest and prayer stops along the way. We will have a guest Evangelist, baptisms, and food. Baptisms will be in the Municipal Pool. T-shirts will be available for ordering prior to the event.

There will be a free lunch that includes hot dogs, chips, drinks, and desserts.

For more information, Heart of Worship Outreach Ministries can be reached at (937) 206-2585.

Living Proof Simulcast set

PIQUA — On Sept. 17, LifeWay Christian Resources is slated to simulcast well-known Bible teacher and best-selling author Beth Moore live from Chicago. Grace United Methodist church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua, is serving as a host location for the area.

The Living Proof Simulcast, sponsored by Nashville-based publishing company LifeWay Christian Resources, will feature Moore’s dynamic storytelling and passionate Bible teaching.

Dove-award winning musical artist Travis Cottrell, who also serves as worship pastor of Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson, Tenn., is slated to lead worship for the event.

The Living Proof Simulcast kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Tickets are only $10, covering one full day of music and worship, afternoon refreshments and a catered lunch provided by Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua. Tickets can be purchased from Susie’s Big Dipper or Grace United Methodist in Piqua.

St. Boniface Oktoberfest planned

PIQUA — In celebration of its German Heritage, St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, will hold its annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 23-24.

Taking place on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing, the Oktoberfest will feature a variety of German — including a cabbage roll dinner — and American foods and beverages, music, raffles, carnival rides, and games.

Oktoberfest hours are Friday, Sept. 23, from 5-11 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2-11 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Bible study offered

PIQUA — St. Boniface/St. Mary Catholic Churches are offering a Bible study for seven weeks using the book “Mercy: A Bible Study for Catholics” by Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ.

Two sessions will be offered on Wednesdays starting on Oct. 5 running through Nov. 16. Sessions will be held at the Downing St. Campus at 1:00 pm and 6:45 pm.

Registration will be required, and the cost of the book will be $7.25. To register, call the parish offices at (937) 773-1327 or (937) 773-1956, Ext. 106 by the deadline Sept. 28.

Christmas Market to be held

PIQUA — Greene St. United Methodist Church will be holding their 44th annual Christmas Market on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the corner of Greene and Caldwell streets. Admission will be free.

Homemade food items for purchase in the Country Store include fudge, coffee cakes, pies, caramels, jams, homemade bread, cookies. and more.

The Consignment Shop is returning. Greene Street will have a variety of items available, please come check us out.

Theme baskets are available again for purchase by silent auction for those hard-to-buy-for individuals. Some of this year’s themes include “Red, White, and Blue,” “Fondue for 2,” OSU, Sewing, animals-dog and cats, and many more. Place your bids at any time and remember, you need not be present to win.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The lunch ticket includes sandwich, soup or salad, a dessert, and beverage. Cost is $8. Carry-out available.

Dinner ticket includes ham loaf or chicken and noodles salad, potatoes, green beans, dessert and beverage. A la carte menu items and beverages are also available. Dinner tickets are $9 and dinner will be served from 5-6:30 p.m.

Presale tickets for dinner will be available until Oct. 9. Please call (937) 773-5313 for further information.