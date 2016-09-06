Police reports

Aug. 31

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for failing to possess a working rear license plate light.

Subsequently, the registered owner, identified as Richard Webster , was taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

Sept. 1

SPEAKER STOLEN: A resident in the 1000 block of Evanston, Monroe Township, advised between the listed dates and times an unknown person (s) entered the two listed vehicles that were parked on his property and unlocked. A Kenwood stereo was stolen from the GMC truck and some loss change from both vehicles.

OVI: A deputy first observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Kessler-Frederick Road just south of State Route 571, West Milton. The driver was issued a traffic citation for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with a concentration of .091 and for a marked lanes violation. Clarence Phillips, 66, of Clayton, was also issued a minor misdemeanor citation for consuming an alcoholic beverage inside a motor vehicle.

Sept. 2

AIR RIFLE COMPLAINT:Tipp City Police officers were dispatched to the Tippecanoe High School in reference to a suspicious subject with a rifle near the school. Tipp units found the subject at his residence, in the 4000 block of Tipp Cowlesville Road. They attempted to make contact with the suspect. The subject believed they had no right or jurisdiction to be on his property and wanted a Deputy to talk to.

Once on scene the subject would only crack his side door to speak with officers and demanded officers leave. The deputy advised him they were back up and would not be leaving. The deputy was able to talk the subject into showing the alleged rifle. The subject and the deputy walked to his garage where he displayed a Crossman air rifle. The subject states he has the right to carry it or an AK47 on his property anytime he chooses.

The subject was advised we were only responding to the limited details we had and would treat it as if he was an armed and dangerous suspect until proven otherwise. Although uncooperative, the subject stated he understood.

Sept. 3

OVI: A deputy observed a white truck traveling southbound on State Route 202 in the area of State Route 571 in Bethel Township, Miami County. The deputy initiated a stop of the vehicle on Studebaker Road. At the conclusion of the incident, the driver, Jeffery O’Dell, 31, of Laura, was issued a citation for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, refusal and for driving left of center.

OVI: On the above listed date and time a deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation at Leonard Road and State Route 718, Pleasant Hill. After investigation the registered owner Nathaniel Johannes, 22, of Bradford, was arrested for OVI, and Lanes of Travel.

Sept. 4

ASSAULT: Deputies responded to the listed address on a report of an assault occurring at the Rumble Mountain festival at the VFW located in the 7000 block of Fenner Road, Pleasant Hill. After an investigation Dawn Green was arrested for assault.

OVI:A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for a moving violation on South Downing Street, Piqua. The deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as the defendant Danielle L. Morrison. After further investigation, Morrison was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for OVI.

OVI: A deputy stopped the involved vehicle for traveling south in the north bound lane and failure to signal. The driver, James Reineke, 40, of Troy, was arrested for OVI and issued citations for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, left of center, and failure to signal.

Sept. 5

UNDERAGE: A deputy was on routine patrol in the area of Piqua-Troy Road and Troy-Sidney Road and noticed a white male laying in the ditch with a bicycle on top of them. After further investigation, the male was cited with underage consumption.

FRAUD: A Concord Township requested a report in regard to an unknown subject using her credit card number in Utah and Florida. The card had been used in several places to purchase gas, shoes and food. The total amount of unauthorized purchased came to $ 2087.80.