Edison State honors adjunct faculty

PIQUA — Eighteen employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 5,275 hours — or approximately 1,758 classes — in their careers at Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet on Aug. 24.

Dr. Paul Heintz, interim vice president of Academic Affairs, served as the event’s master of ceremonies, Dr. Doreen Larson provided a President’s Welcome and presented honorees with gifts, and Chris Spradlin, provost, delivered a keynote address.

“When you spark students’ interests and inspire them, you change their lives. You also improve the lives of their families and future families. The work you do is so very important, and we can’t thank you enough,” Dr. Larson said to those being honored.

When it came time to honor Kathy Clifton, who has taught over one thousand hours or 33 years in her career, the audience cheered. Students in Clifton’s classes provided positive comments about their experience with her.

“Professor Clifton is spectacular at teaching this course and relating it to modern-day examples,” said a student. “I have two sons that are preparing to come to Edison State from the Troy High School College Credit Plus program, and I hope they have the type of classroom experience that I did.”

“Wow! I don’t believe I have ever had an instructor who had such a commanding knowledge of the subject matter they were teaching. I feel she could teach at any university in the country,” stated another student.

Adjunct faculty hours accrue by the number of credit hours in each class taught. Typically, each class taught is worth three credit hours.

The following employees were recognized for reaching significant milestones in their careers at Edison State:

• 1,000 Hours: Kathy Clifton, Anthropology, Geography, and Sociology

• 525 Hours: Theresa Grilliot, Math

• 450 Hours: Guy Bruno, Business, Communication, English; Ann O’Connell, English

• 300 Hours: Stephanie Beiser, Art; Vivian Blevins, Communication and English; Velina Bogart, Computer Information Technology; Barbara DeVenzio, Computer Information Technology; and Anthony Wagner, Math

• 225 Hours: Larry Leffel, Math; Charles Scheidt, Accounting, Business, and Finance; and Marcia Youtz, Psychology and Social Services

• 150 Hours: Christopher Calhoun, Communication and English; Michael Houser, Computer Information Technology and Humanities; and Vincent Miller, Math

• 75 Hours: Shirley Moore, Business and Human Resource Management; Kelly Schellhouse, Business and Communication; and Roxanne Welsh, Early Childhood Education

Provided photo Edison President Dr. Doreen Larson, right, honors Kathy Clifton, who teaches anthropology, geography and sociology, for 1,000 hours of employment on Aug. 24, at Edison State Community College’s adjunct faculty recognition banquet. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Clifton_Larson-1.jpg Provided photo Edison President Dr. Doreen Larson, right, honors Kathy Clifton, who teaches anthropology, geography and sociology, for 1,000 hours of employment on Aug. 24, at Edison State Community College’s adjunct faculty recognition banquet.