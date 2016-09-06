Chamber to host steak fry, auction

PIQUA — The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will hold their Annual Steak Fry & Auction on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Lloyd Fry Farm in Piqua. The event will feature a steak dinner catered by Heritage Event & Catering, beverages and a live auction to raise funds to provide Chamber programs, services and activities to support local businesses. Dinner will be served from 5-6:30 p.m., with the auction slated to begin at 6 p.m.

Mutual Federal Savings Bank is the major sponsor of the Steak Fry & Auction, providing an opportunity to network with other business men, women and community leaders.

“The Piqua Chamber Steak Fry & Auction is an event that everyone looks forward to attending each year and we are very happy that Mutual Federal Savings Bank has once again joined us in this effort to benefit the Piqua community,” said Piqua Chamber of Commerce President, R. Scott Miller.

“The live auction will feature some really nice items generously donated by Chamber members including a Barbeque Grill with accessories, 55-inch televisions, aerial photography, mini-refrigerator, pressure cooker, beautiful gift baskets, football tickets, Dayton Dragons package and much more.”

Tickets can be obtained at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, 326 N. Main St., or securely online at piquaareachamber.com. Businesses or individuals wishing to contribute to the auction can also do so online or by contacting Jessica Stein at [email protected]

The mission of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce is to unite the Piqua business community, to enhance the quality of life of our citizens and to promote economic vitality and development.

http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Piqua-Area-Chamber-Steak-Fry-and-Auction.jpg