Miami County Commissioners approve repairs, painting of Sheriff’s Office Training Center

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Commissioners met Tuesday morning, authorizing repairs and painting to be done to the Miami County Sheriff’s Training Center. They accepted the quote from Cathcart & Company, LLC, at a cost not to exceed $5,875, which includes a $750 contingency.

“The building has had water penetration on several of the concrete blocks, resulting in damage and cracking. This building is also overdue for a fresh coat of block sealant and paint,” Commissioners’ Administrator Leigh Williams said.

The work will include repairs to the masonry and painting of the exterior of the building.

“The products being used will provide no less than 10 years of water protection and color fade resistance,” Williams said.

The commissioners also authorized the submission of a grant application that would allow the Highway Department of the Miami County Engineer’s Office to replace an existing diesel truck.

If the county receives this Ohio Diesel Emissions Reduction Grant, the total purchase would cost $106,678, 80 percent of which will be federal funds, or $85,342.40. The rest of the vehicle will be funded with local funds, or $21,335.60.

Next on the agenda, the commissioners approved a subscription to Power DMS Software for the Miami County 911 Communication Center. The software is Cloud-based, which is a requirement to be in compliance with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) accreditation processing. Williams said that CALEA has mandated moving off the current software and utilizing Power DMS. It will be mandatory after the Communication Center’s next award in July 2018.

The cost for the first two years plus training are not to exceed $1,350. After the 2018 award is received, the annual cost will be built into the CALEA fees. The Miami County Communication Center Board of Directors approved the purchase in July and the Data Board approved it in August.

Following that, the commissioners approved awarding the design services contract of the Storm Sewer Project in the village of Potsdam to Mote & Associates, Inc. at a cost not to exceed $30,000. The commissioners also signed the attached Engineering Agreement for Flood & Drainage Facility Improvements Phase III for the Village of Potsdam, Ohio.

Later, the commissioners authorized the reduction of special assessments in the Merrimont area for the construction of a public water supply and waterworks improvements and sewer supply improvements.

“The Miami County Auditor refunded the Merrimont water and sewer bonds in 2016, which resulted in a substantial reduction in the amount owed, which reduced the amount of special assessments owed by property owners associated with the construction of the project,” Williams said.

The commissioners then authorized a discontinuance of special assessments in the Cedar Ridge area for the construction of a public water supply and waterworks improvements and sewer supply improvements. Williams said that the county auditor refunded the Cedar Ridge water and sewer bonds in 2016, which has since eliminated the need for any additional collection of special assessments associated with the construction of this project.

The commissioners also authorized the following items:

• Renewing a two-year agreement with Vision Service Plan (VSP) to provide county employees with vision-related services through a voluntary payroll deduction plan.

• Accepting the resignation of Shannon Hanf, eligibility referral specialist with the Department of Job and Family Services, effective Sept. 6.

• An employee requisition to fill the full-time eligibility referral specialist position.

• The employment verification for Patty McClellan, transfer station laborer for the Sanitary Engineering Department/Transfer Station.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336

