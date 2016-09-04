‘Awesome’ idea wins $1k grant

PIQUA — The Piqua chapter of the Awesome Foundation launched in June and the first recipient of a $1,000 cash grant has been announced. Becky Pottorf, a fourth Grade Language Arts Teacher at Piqua Central Intermediate School, received the cash to bring about her dream of “A Heart Filled Holiday” for extended care residents at two of Piqua’s nursing homes.

Awesome Piqua’s mission is to fund projects to make a positive impact in Piqua and promote its awesomeness and Pottorf’s plan to have local middle, high school and college students make fleece blankets and give them to residents of Piqua’s nursing homes certainly fits that description.

The Awesome Foundation grant will be used to purchase the materials necessary to make the fleece blankets which will be given to selected residents of Piqua Manor and Brookdale during this upcoming Holiday season.

“My project will allow the less fortunate and lonely patients of these nursing homes the opportunity to feel the warmth and comfort of the community during their stay,” Pottorf said. “The blankets themselves are very simple to complete by cutting and tying pieces of fleece together. The result is a wonderful, soft blanket that is very cozy for anyone.

“This project will allow our youth the opportunity to serve our community by helping our seniors.”

Pottorf aims to have the the work completed some time before the end of November so that the blankets can be distributed by the second week in December.

Awesome Piqua is focused on funding new projects which will make the Piqua community a better place in which to live and work — the mission of Positively Promoting Piqua, which is the creator and main organizer of the local chapter.

Applications can be submitted by individuals, groups or non-profit organizations. Grant recipients do not need to be approved charitable 501(c)3 organizations. To submit an application, visit awesomepiqua.org and click the “Apply Here” link at the top of the page.

Generally, every month the Awesome Piqua trustees will review the grant applications received, discuss each new idea and choose the winning idea to receive the $1,000 grant, no-strings-attached.

Information on the organization can also be found at facebook.com/awesomepiqua.