CareSource grants Health Partners funds

TROY — The CareSource Foundation of Dayton recently granted $7,500 towards the annual budget of the Health Partners Free Clinic (HPFC), located in Troy. The funds will be used to support operational costs of the clinic programming.

According to HPFC Executive Director Justin Coby, such funding will allow more help for patients being able to receive care in a timely fashion, and assist those needing a hand with finding health insurance through the national marketplace plan.

“CareSource continues to bless the clinic in so many ways. I’m so thankful for all they do for us and their understanding of the needs of people of Miami County,” Coby said.

Also, in 2014, CareSource awarded HPFC a $10,000 grant.

In 2015, the clinic provided 906 unduplicated patients with 3,359 medical visits; 2,223 diagnostic/lab tests; 502 individual health insurance consults; and, 8,654 prescription medications, according to Coby. These services are valued at over $1.8 million and were provided to the patient at no cost.

Last year, the clinic was able to provide $4.32 in medical services for every $1 spent.

“These monies will help those estimated 13,000 uninsured/under-insured, and, under-served residents of Miami County, not only receive quality health care, but also guide them as they apply for new health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace,” he said.

“So far in 2016, we have provided CareSource covered patients with more than $8,000 worth of primary care visits; though the clinic does not bill any insurance, nor charge our patients,” Coby said. “We view this population as our growing under-served neighbors.”

Currently, 5 to 10 percent of the clinic’s clientele is made up of newly-enrolled Medicaid patients that are unable to find providers due to a doctor-shortage in the area. The Clinic continues to provide care for patients in this situation until they can find a new doctor, which can take 6-12 months.

HPFC is the only grassroots free clinic serving the uninsured and under-served residents of Miami County, with medical services provided by volunteer and staffed health care professionals at no cost.

For more information, go online at www.healthpartnersclinic.org. They are located at 1300 N. County Road 25-A, near Troy. The phone number is (937) 332-0894.

Providedphoto Joseph Smith of the CareSource Foundation in Dayton (far right) presented a $7,500 check to Health Partners Free Clinic of Troy recently. The funds will be used to offset the costs of offering free medical care to qualified individuals in Miami County. Also on hand were (from left) Carol Hensley, volunteer; Pam Sturtz, RN; Sherry Frye, Administrative Staff; and Linda Bozick, volunteer.

Grant to continue medical clinic mission