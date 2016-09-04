Pet of the Week

Meet Olive

Olive was brought in stray and has yet to be reclaimed by her owner. She is now available for adoption. When Olive was brought in, she was extremely skinny. She had went immediately over to a local vet office to be checked out. She has been staying with the vet while they monitored her weight and ran some tests. She was just recently cleared from the vet office to come back with us. Despite her previous life style, Olive has made quite the come-back. She is very sweet and loving. Olive is now in need of her forever home. If you would be interested in this dog, stop in and ask to meet her, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, at 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call 332-6919, or email [email protected] for more information. Visit http://www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.