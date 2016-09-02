Troy’s bike path to join national route

TROY — Council will consider a resolution to add the city of Troy’s bike path — dubbed U.S. Bike Route 25 — to be a designated state and national bicycle route at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Streets and sidewalks committee chair Bobby Phillips, and committee members Brock Heath and Lynne Snee discussed the proposed resolution on Aug. 31.

Director of public service and safety Patrick Titterington said a request was made by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Bike Ohio and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation to designate the city’s north/south bike route as “U.S. Bike Route 25” as part of a series of bike paths in Ohio to be developed as a U.S. route to connect other routes and communities.

Titterington said the designation and its proposed four to six pieces of signage will be provided at no cost to the city. Titterington said the signs will be placed along the bike path, but is unsure where they will be installed.

Titterington said the signs will not be directing bike traffic, but will serve as designation signs to recognize the path as part of the U.S. Routes.

Snee asked if the organizations provided information to cyclists and would the designation bring more attention to the route.

“Bike Ohio is the organization that is coordinating this. They do have educational materials. We will have and are developing way-finding signs that directs people along our bike path,” Titterington said. “We are working with the county park district and also the regional effort that is creating a brand (called) The Great Miami River Way. Of course, we have our way-finding signage that designates the riverfront corridor along with that it will be both directional and designated signage.”

Heath asked if there were advantages to adding Troy’s bike path to the national route.

“It’s one more dedication of the fact that we are bike friendly and we are a bike-friendly community,” Titterington said.

Titterington said adding the city to national route could elevate its status in other organizations and their bike-friendly ratings.

The resolution will be presented at Tuesday’s council meeting and will be designated as an emergency to complete the application by its Sept. 30 deadline.

