Farm to table dinner set

CASSTOWN — The Miami County Local Food Council will offer a farm to table local harvest dinner prepared by the area’s fine dining chefs on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Participants can meet growers, producers, chefs and friends at the Farm to Table Lovacore Dinner at Lost Creek Memort Barn, 3360 N. State Route 589, Casstown.

The entire menu will be locally sourced, mostly from within Miami County.

The area’s top chefs will be taking these fresh ingredients and turning them into a dining experience for guests. You will not have to choose among the dishes, you will be served a small portion of each and every dish. The restaurants/caterer’s for this years event include Bakehouse Bread and Cookie Co., Greenfire Bistro, Michael Anthony’s At the Inn, Mulligan’s Pub, The Old Arcana, ReU Mobile Juicery, Stillwater Valley Catering and Sugar Pie Bakery.

Proceeds for the event will go to the council to fund current and future endeavors such as the Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Market. The Miami County Local Foods Council is a not for profit organization.

Tickets are $95 per couple or $50 per individual with only 200 tickets available. Tickets can be purchased by calling Amber Lange at 214-1801 or Kelly Snyder at 308-1753.