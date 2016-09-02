UPDATED: Piqua High School student reportedly hits assistant principal

PIQUA — A week into the new school year, a fight that broke out at Piqua High School on Wednesday has one student facing multiple criminal charges.

A female juvenile student, 14, was charged with fifth-degree felony assault, first-degree misdemeanor assault, and first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing after she allegedly struck Assistant Principal Lori Sexton while attempting to hit another student.

Another female juvenile student, 15, was also charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

“Two students got into a fight and in the process, the student swung and hit Mrs. Sexton on the arm,” said Dwayne Thompson, superintendent for Piqua City Schools. “(The two students) had words with each other and (Sexton) was heading over; they started swinging and she got in the middle to break it up.”

According to Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department, the fight took place during lunchtime at the school, but what provoked the altercation occurred earlier in the day. One of the students reportedly told the other to “please shut up” in the hallway, which prompted a series of tense interactions that included yelling and name-calling that led to the fight during their lunch period.

During the fight, teachers and administrative staff were attempting to intervene when the 14-year-old girl allegedly hit the assistant principal and the 15-year-old girl. There were no reported injuries.

“Mrs. Sexton didn’t get hurt, she did not receive medical attention or anything like that,” Thompson said.

The 14-year-old was described as being “completely out of control” during the incident, which contributed to the serious charges she now faces, in addition to a 10-day suspension from school.

“We were told by all the administrative staff … that she was completely out of control,” Preston said. In order to separate this girl from the other, the school staff “literally had to surround her and move her down the hallway.” She reportedly would not stop for the staff as they intervened.

“Any time staff members get hit, we are going to make sure to call police and let them take over, do an investigation and work through the situation,” Thompson said.

By Samantha Wildow and Belinda M. Paschal [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336. Reach Belinda M. Paschal at (937) 451-3341.

