Husted announces absentee ballot mailing

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced his office will begin mailing absentee ballot applications to voters statewide this weekend. The aim of this initiative is to increase voter engagement ahead of the 2016 Presidential Election in November, as well as to encourage voters to consider casting their ballot early.

“Early absentee voting has many benefits. It is convenient for voters for sure, and when voters cast ballots by mail, it reduces the chance of lines at the polls on Election Day,” Secretary Husted said.

Voters need only fill out and return the application at their convenience and their absentee ballot will be mailed to them so they may make their selections at their leisure and return their ballot to the board of elections ahead of Election Day.

“One myth we want to dispel is that absentee ballots don’t get counted until after Election Day. The truth is that absentee ballots are the first votes counted on Election Night,” Secretary Husted said. “Voting absentee is easy and convenient – you never stand in a line and you don’t need to leave home to vote.”

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 5, at noon (three days before the General Election), but voters can submit their application any time. If mailed, absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7, in order to be counted. You can also return your absentee ballot in-person to your county board of elections before the close of the polls at 7:30pm on Election Day.

Secretary Husted also today announced the launch of the 2016 Voter Education Campaign to raise awareness for early voting and encourage Ohioans to participate in the election this fall.

Advertisements will air on television, radio and the internet for approximately two weeks, beginning on Sept. 6.