Ready to get Rowdy

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Shannon LeVeck of Pleasant Hill, along with Ron Brock and Kyle Thoreen of Piqua, erect a tent at the Fort Rowdy Gathering site on Wednesday evening as preparations continue for the Gathering, which takes place over Labor Day weekend in Covington Community Park.
