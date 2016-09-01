Posted on by

Ready to get Rowdy

,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Shannon LeVeck of Pleasant Hill, along with Ron Brock and Kyle Thoreen of Piqua, erect a tent at the Fort Rowdy Gathering site on Wednesday evening as preparations continue for the Gathering, which takes place over Labor Day weekend in Covington Community Park.


