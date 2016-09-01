Edison to honor former President Yowell

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will recognize Dr. Kenneth A. Yowell for his many years of dedication and services to the College on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m. in the North Hall Atrium of the Piqua campus.

The event is being held by the Edison State Community College Board of Trustees, the Edison Foundation Board, and President Dr. Doreen Larson.

Dr. Yowell began his tenure in 1988, retiring after 23 years of serving as the president of Edison State. As the college’s third president, Yowell established the Business and Industry Center, the Edison Foundation, and opened a second campus in Darke County.

He was instrumental in dedicating the North Hall, Robinson Theater, Emerson Center, and the Thomas Edison Gallery. Under his leadership, the college joined AQIP, became members of the Continuous Quality Improvement Network, and expanded the nursing program.

Additionally, Yowell was active in local community service including participation on boards for the Piqua Improvement Corporation, Troy Development Council, Grow Piqua Now, Piqua Area United Way, and Dayton Development Coalition.

Dr. Yowell is a former chair of the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE). He also served two terms as president of the Ohio College Association and is a former president of the Council of North Central Two-Year Colleges.

Yowell http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Yowell.jpg Yowell