Jamieson & Yannucci offer grief series

PIQUA — Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home announces its fall Understanding Grief Series, “Conquering the Mountain of Grief.” This program is available to all people in the Piqua area who are grieving the recent loss of a loved one. The series runs five consecutive Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m., beginning Sept. 7, with the final session Oct. 5.

It is most beneficial if you are able to attend all five group gatherings. These informal sessions will be held in the reception room of the funeral home, 333 W. High St., Piqua. Kelly Larger, coordinator of the funeral home;s Follow Through Services, will facilitate the sessions.

Going through grief may be the hardest transition you will ever make. The anxiety can be lessened when you reach out to others. If you have never asked for help, this is the time to seriously consider seeking support. This is a friendly, relaxed environment. Sharing is encouraged but much can be gained through simply listening.

The funeral home has made this program available to the Piqua community for over 20 years and the response has been very positive. These sessions are designed to inform and educate individuals about grief and all its aspects. Life stories and memories can be shared, as well as new friendships being made. Literature and books are made available to group participants.

Contact Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home at (937) 773-3161 for more information and free registration.