Lt. Gov. Taylor rep visits Edison

PIQUA — Lisa Hayes, Southwest Regional Liaison for Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, made a return visit to Edison State Community College in Piqua to tour facilities, explore career programs, and take a closer look at workforce development initiatives occurring throughout the college.

“It’s always a great opportunity to be able to visit and get a feel for what’s really happening in Ohio’s community colleges because higher education is a top priority of the Kasich/Taylor administration,” said Hayes.

“Today, as never before, our state’s success depends on a skilled workforce, and that starts with a quality education. That is why in every budget since 2011 there has been a strong and continuing focus on strategies that strengthen higher education and keep the cost of education affordable.”

While on campus, Hayes visited the student affairs suite where she learned more about Edison State’s award-winning new student model which utilizes in-depth advising to develop a student education plan that maps out how each student will complete their program of study and, ultimately, achieve their career goals.

Hayes was then given a tour of the manufacturing and electrical engineering laboratories to explore the career programs that earned 100 percent job placement rates. The Business and Industry Center also highlighted workforce training opportunities offered at the Piqua and Darke County campuses within these career fields.

She also took a tour of the nursing laboratory, physical therapy classrooms, phlebotomy laboratories, and computer information technology laboratories, all of which have attracted attention from regional employers.

Hayes was informed of Edison State’s growing reputation as the regional leader in apprentice and internship programming including details on the partnership with Honda, which takes a student to worker approach.

An executive luncheon was then held to further discuss these initiatives and showcase some of the college’s recent marketing efforts including a series of commercials and a video that highlights the Darke County campus’ expanding role in the regional manufacturing industry.

Hayes http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_hayes.jpg Hayes