Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

AGGRAVATED MENACING: A subject claimed that a man pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him on S. Wayne Street on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. Thomas L. Taylor, 51, of Versailles, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing in connection with this incident. Jacob L. Taylor, 31, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident. A male juvenile offender was also charged with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

THEFT: A debit card was reported stolen at a residence on Nicklin Avenue on Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.

A theft of gas was reported at Marathon on W. Water Street on Aug. 27 at 12:43 p.m.

Golf clubs were reported stolen from the back of a pickup truck on Park Avenue sometime between Aug. 26-28.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A subject was reportedly upset over a smoking charge added to a hotel bill at the Comfort Inn on Aug. 27 at 11:12 a.m. The subject was trespassed from the property and told to call management to discuss the charge.

There was a report of neighbors arguing in the roadway on Wood Street on Aug. 28 at 3 a.m. They were warned for disorderly conduct and advised to stay away from each other.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of several juveniles on S. Main Street attempting to start a fight on Aug. 27 at 6:42 p.m. They were located and spoken with.

There was a report of juveniles climbing on an empty building on First Street on Aug. 28 at 6:40 p.m. They were gone prior to officer arrival.

TRESPASSING: Several guests who reportedly had not paid for their room were trespassed from La Quinta on Aug. 27 at 9:30 p.m. A woman was found to have a warrant and was taken into custody.

SUSPICIOUS: A resident reported that someone had knocked on her window on Linden Avenue on Aug. 27 at 11:20 p.m. She requested extra area checks.

There was a report of shots fired on Camp Street on Aug. 28 at 2:17 a.m. The area was checked and “nothing matching the given description was located,” according to police reports.

A resident reported seeing a man standing in alley and allegedly watching her on N. Wayne Street on Aug. 28 at 10:17 p.m. The area was checked, and no one was located.

FRAUD: A subject reported someone using his bank card buy items online between Aug. 16-24. The investigation is ongoing.

FOUND PROPERTY: A set of car keys were found at Fountain Park on Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m.

WARRANT: Richard J. Walker, Jr., 25, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for a first-degree misdemeanor probation violation on Wilson Avenue on Aug. 28 at 1:30 p.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A vehicle was keyed overnight on N. Downing Street between Aug. 27-28.

http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web1_web1_blackbgpdc9-9.jpg

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

To contact the Piqua Police Department: The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information. To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Reach the writer at (937) 451-3336

Reach the writer at (937) 451-3336