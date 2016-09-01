Area briefs

Fall PEEP registration open

TROY — Registraton for fall classes for Brukner Nature Center’s PEEP program is under way.

Classes will be offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with an additional Friday afternoon class from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Classes run for six weeks with a different nature-related topic each week. PEEP is for 3, 4 and 5 year olds who are potty-trained, and will begin the week of Sept. 5 and run through Oct. 14.

The fee is $45 for BNC members and $60 for non-members (cash or check only). Currently, spots remain for Thursday morning and Friday afternoon. All fees are due upon registration.

Cabaret & Cabernet set

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host the Second annual Cabaret & Cabernet with the David Wion Trio at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

The public is invited to participate in a Broadway sing-a-long in the Hayner’s ballroom complete with cabaret tables, hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Wine will be available for purchase. Lyric sheets of all time favorite Broadway tunes will be provided for the sing-a-long.

This musical evening is free and open to the public and is intended for an adult audience.

Krites named member of month

CASSTOWN — The September 2016 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Maci Krites.

She is a sophomore at Miami East High School and the daughter of Eric and Janelle Krites and Suzie and Brian Weber. Krites is a second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and is currently enrolled in the Plant and Animal Science Course.

Her Supervised Agricultural Experience Program, Maci’s Welding Art, has allowed her to master welding basic metals into decorative art for use in the home and as yard decorations. She has regularly participated in the Troy Farmers Market and marketed her product through social media.

As an active FFA member, Krites has participated in fruit sales, novice parliamentary procedures Career Development Event, and the FFA’s annual Ag Day for elementary students. She is a member of the Varsity Golf Team and a Miami East High School cheerleader.

Every month of the school year the Miami East FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one student that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special memento in celebration of their accomplishment.

Dean’s list, graduates named

BOWLING GREEN — Summer semester 2016 graduates and dean’s list students have been named at Bowling Green State University.

• Local graduates include:

Covington — Joseph Wilson, Master of Arts.

Troy — Jenna Fisher, bachelor of science in Communication Disorders; Cherish Alspaugh, bachelor of science in Education; Tanner Herman, bachelor of science in Education; and Kailey Pour, bachelor of science in Education.

• Local students named to the dean’s list include:

Ludlow Falls — Marissa Kleman, Education & Human Development.

Tipp City — Mikayla Pruitt, Education & Human Development.

Troy — Tanner Herman, Education & Human Development; Tara Boehringer, College of Arts and Sciences; and Kailey Pour, Education & Human Development.