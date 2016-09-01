Posted on by

Sheriff’s office busts alleged Tipp City drug ring


MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office arrested three subjects involved in an alleged drug ring with cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, money laundering and various other charges involving patterns of corrupt activity and conspiracy on Wednesday afternoon.

Mario Segura, 33, Erick Segura, 24, and Aleesha Segura, 22, were served warrants for their arrest related to the drug bust in the 100 block of North First Street in Tipp City.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will have a live press conference at 1 p.m. today regarding the more than 200 indictments involving an alleged large-scale drug operation that was operating in Miami County and the Miami Valley.

According to Chief Deputy Dave Duchak, five more subjects have also been indicted on charges relating to this operation.

