Police reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 24

DRUG SWEEP: A deputy assisted Tipp City Police Department by walking K9 Bear through Tipp City High School sniffing for drugs.

Aug. 25

THEFT: A resident reported a theft from her home in the 6300 block of Peters Road, Troy.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy received information that Lora Coppock was in Covington and had a felony warrant. A deputy found her on the floor in a back bedroom sleeping and in possession of drug paraphernalia. While at the jail doors, Coppock stated she was suicidal and was taken to UVMC for treatment. While at UVMC, Coppock was found to be in possession of narcotics and tried to tamper with the evidence. Coppock was charged with drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, and tampering with evidence. After treatment she was incarcerated without incident.

Aug. 26

RECKLESS OPERATION: A deputy observed Nathaniel Miller operating the listed 1986 red and black Chevy truck at Miami East in a reckless manner. Miller was waiting in a line of traffic in the high school parking lot when he accelerated quickly and squealed his truck tires. The deputy stopped Miller and warned him for driving reckless. The deputy expressed concern about children being in the area and told him he would be trespassed from school property if it occurs again.

Superintendent Dr. Rappold and principal Gentis witnessed the incident. The deputy spoke to them afterwards. There have been unreported incidents of Mr. Miller driving reckless on campus. The deputy advised them both to call 911 if any staff member witnesses Miller driving reckless. They were advised that if we are provided with a written statement for any similar complaints involving Miller he will be trespassed.

OVI: A deputy observed the listed vehicle traveling east on State Route 41 near Meyers Road, Pleasant Hill. The deputy observed the vehicle cross the center line, then drift back across the lane and cross the white line. The deputy stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Bradley Sprague. At the conclusion of the stop, Bradley was cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence, driving under a suspended license and marked lanes. Bradley was incarcerated on those charges.

WARRANT: A deputy was dispatched to the intersection of Deweese and Rusk roads for a solicitors complaint. The deputy made contact with the male subject, later identified as D’Shaun Mccandless at Rusk Road. The deputy advised D’Shaun the reason for the stop and asked for his identification. Dispatch confirmed that he had an active warrant out of Montgomery County. D’Shaun was taken into custody and transported to the Miami County Jail without further incident.

Aug. 27

UNDERAGE: Deputy Davidson, Deputy Larger, Covington Officer Novellino, and other officers responded to the 300 block of Vine Street, Bradford, on a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival many juveniles took off running out the windows and doors. After investigation several adults were charged with underage consumption and one juvenile was cited for underage consumption, curfew, and tobacco.

Aug. 28

K9 UNIT: A deputy was called to assist Tipp City Police Department on a robbery call. They requested a K9 to assist in locating a robbery suspect with a gun. Contact with the suspect was made by phone and the suspect was told a K9 was coming to look for him. After the suspect was told that he gave himself up and walked out to Fifth Third Bank on West Main Street and was taken into custody.

When the suspect was taken into custody he did not have a gun on him so the deputy took K9 Bear and back-tracked the suspects route. On the way back from the track while doing an article search K9 Bear found the gun in the middle of a tree at its base where multiple limbs were growing out. The tree was located behind a church off of W. Main St. close a field and just east of Fifth Third Bank on W. Main Street. Tipp City Police Department collected it.

VEHICLE BREAK-IN: A deputy was dispatched to the 900 block of Todd Court, Tipp City, address in reference to a theft complaint. The reporting party states that somebody got into both his vehicles and went through them. While on scene, the deputy learned the neighbor also had a vehicle gone through.

PRISONER ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to do a transport. Several inmates were found to be intoxicated and needed transported downtown. Inmate Batdorf was in a holding cell and refused to come out. He stated he would do whatever he had to but nobody was taking him out of the cell. He then backed into a corner and raised his arms up in a fighting stance. After several minutes of trying to talk to him Sgt. Larimore grabbed Inmate Batdorf’s arm. Two other Corrections Officer’s assisted him and they went to the ground. They were not able to get Inmate Batdorf’s arms out from under him and he continued to actively resist.

The deputy asked Sgt. Larimore if he wanted me to use the taser on him and he stated yes. The deputy took the cartridge off and used the taser on the back of Inmate Batdorf. He released his arms and they were able to get them behind his back. After being placed in cuffs officers lifted him up and he was escorted to the cruiser. Inmate Batdorf was then transported to the downtown jail.

Aug. 29

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy was dispatched to a burglary in progress with several males attempting to break into Marcario Leyua’s mobile home in the 4200 block of State Route 40, Tipp City. There were no subjects outside and the deputy met Leyua at the door to his trailer. After speaking with him and looking for subjects hiding around his trailer, no one was located. A small amount of white powder was observed on his counter and when questioned about it, Mr. Leyua stated it was crystal meth. Two crack pipes and a straw were also located. Leyua was charged with drug possession and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Aug. 30

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was traveling behind a gray Chevrolet north bound on Maplecrest Drive, Concord Township. The listed vehicle appeared to be confused about what direction it was going to go. The deputy then observed the

listed vehicle turn on its right turn signal but then turned left into the driveway of 618 Maplecrest and black out. The deputy then ran the vehicle’s registration through leads and found that the vehicle came back to a elderly female from West Milton. The driver was a younger white male. Due to the suspicious behavior the deputy turned around to check on the listed vehicle to make sure it belonged in the area. The deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as the defendant Rickey Wells. Wells stated he was trying to get to the store but got lost. Wells was found to have his driver’s license was under suspension for a prior OVI. The deputy issued Wells a citation for driving under suspension and he and the vehicle was released to a valid driver.