Committee OKs Lytle Road property annexation

TROY — The city of Troy’s community and economic development committee recommended to move forward with the annexation request of 55.8 acres from Concord Township on Wednesday.

Council member Bill Twiss, chairman, and John Schweser attended the meeting. Tom Kendall was not present during the committee meeting.

The parcel is located East and North of Lytle Road. The application was filed by First Troy Corporation under an expedited annexation.

According to development director Jim Dando, no plans for the future used of the property have been discussed with the city at this time.

Schweser asked if the city had to notify adjacent property owners, which director of public service and safety Patrick Titterington said was the property owner’s responsibility and not the city’s.

If annexed, the property owner would have to file a rezoning request to the Troy Planning Commission for a recommendation to council.

Council will have three pieces of legislation to consider regarding the annexation request: consent, statement of municipal service that will be provided to the area and a statement regarding buffering of incompatible uses on the newly annexed property from existing used on land remaining in the township.

The resolutions will be designated as an emergency to fulfill the time requirements stated in the expedited annexation application.

The legislation will be presented to council on Tuesday, Sept. 6 during its regular meeting at City Hall.

The current zoning is designated county agriculture. Current adjacent Troy zoning is R-5 Single Family Residential with Mid-County Church of Christ and Brook Park North subdivision on the current border of the property.

According to the committee packet, First Troy Corp. is a housing developer, builder, and management company with multiple properties in Troy and in the region.

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Reach Melanie Yingst at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @Troydailynews

