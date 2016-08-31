Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Damage to the rear window of a police vehicle was found on Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. at the Piqua Police Department.

A second story window was reported broken at a residence on Jill Court on Aug. 26 at 2:25 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An intoxicated male subject was reportedly yelling at someone on S. Roosevelt Avenue on Aug. 26 at 9:18 a.m. He went back inside after being warned for disturbing the peace.

An intoxicated male subject was found sleeping on the sidewalk on Blaine Avenue on Aug. 26 at 10:23 p.m. He was taken home and warned for disorderly conduct.

TRESPASSING: A male subject was warned for trespassing and asked to leave a property on Orr Street on Aug. 26 at 10:50 a.m.

BURGLARY: There was a report of a burglary occurring on Riverside Drive sometime between Aug. 23-26. Tools and jewelry were reported stolen.

Someone reportedly attempted to gain access to a house on Kitt Street sometime between Aug. 25-26. A window was found broken, but there was nothing missing.

FOUND PROPERTY: A bicycle was found on W. High Street on Aug. 26 at 11:17 a.m. It was taken into police property.

A hypodermic syringe was found outside of a church on W. High Street on Aug. 26 at 2:50 p.m. Police disposed of the syringe.

THEFT: A theft of utilities at a residence on Falmouth Avenue was reported on Aug. 26 at 3:15 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

A lawn mower was reported stolen on Young Street on Aug. 26 at 7:40 p.m. A juvenile known to the complainant reportedly admitted to taking it and did not give it back. The juvenile was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of juveniles playing with a knife on Kitt Street on Aug. 26 at 5:50 p.m. The knife was returned to the owner, and police spoke with the children about the dangers of playing with a knife. The parents were also notified.

ASSAULT: A complainant reported being assaulted by a known male subject on S. Wayne Street on Aug. 26 at 6:12 p.m. The complainant did not pursue charges.

ANIMAL PROBLEM: There was a dog bite complaint reported on Young Street on Aug. 26 at 7:45 p.m. The complainant’s dog bit her boyfriend, according to police reports. The victim was looked at by the squad and refused treatment. The owner said that the dog had never acted aggressive toward a person before and was unaware if anything provoked the dog.

OVI: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for a stop sign violation in the area of Commerce Drive and Robert M. Davis Parkway on Aug. 26 at 10:37 p.m. The driver was reportedly under the influence. Lagina E. Lawson, 44, of Versailles, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP: There was a hit skip accident reported at the Shell gas station on South Street on Aug. 26 at 11 p.m. The suspect driver reportedly left the private property without exchanging information. The suspect was later located and cited for leaving the scene and driving without a license, according to police reports.

