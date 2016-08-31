Getting Fest-ive

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
City of Piqua employee Ben Gover removes a piece of shrubbery near the gazebo in downtown Piqua on Wednesday. City workers are removing some planted areas and are replacing with new landscaping. The project is expected to be completed before BikeFest.
