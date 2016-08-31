Woman allegedly steals van, later found with suspected drugs

PIQUA — A Delphos woman was recently taken into custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Piqua man.

Christina L. Queen, 28, is accused of stealing the keys to a 1998 Ford Econoline van from the victim’s girlfriend and leaving with the vehicle without the owner’s consent in the area of Broadway and High streets on Aug. 17, at 2:50 p.m. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, the vehicle was later recovered in a parking lot on the 300 block of North College Street.

Queen reportedly refused to come in to be questioned in connection with this incident during the following week. She was charged with fourth-degree felony theft and a warrant was requested.

Queen was picked up over the weekend on the 300 block of North College Street on an unrelated warrant out of Montgomery County. When she was taken into custody, she was reportedly found with various suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in her backpack, including numerous pills, suspected heroin, a suspected crack pipe, and a digital scale.

According to court records, Queen admitted to using the pipe to smoke crack cocaine, but denied that the pills and the digital scale were hers. The pills are believed to include Clonazepam, Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone, and Alprazolam. All of the suspected drugs were sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for analysis.

Queen was charged with multiple drug-related charges, including three counts of third-degree felony tampering with drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, two counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Queen was arraigned on these charges on Monday. She is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on a total of $22,500 bond. Her next court date is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Man allegedly breaks into home twice

Marlon D. Walker, 41, address unknown, is facing two counts of second-degree felony burglary and one count of third-degree felony domestic violence in connection with reported break-ins at the same residence on the 300 block of Camp Street on Aug. 24, at 7:22 p.m. According to court records, Walker forced his way into a home and assaulted one of the occupants.

Walker reportedly came back to the residence that same night at around 11 p.m. He reportedly threatened a different occupant with a knife before fleeing again.

Walker has three previous domestic violence convictions on his criminal record, including two in Montgomery County and one in Allen County in Indiana.

He was taken into custody on Monday and arraigned on Tuesday. He is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on a total of $50,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Man allegedly exposes self to juveniles

Bradley S. Boehringer, 42, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor public indecency after reportedly exposing his genitals to two female juveniles at a residence on Nicklin Avenue on Saturday at approximately 1:30 p.m.

According to the Piqua Police Department, one of the juveniles opened the door of her house after hearing the dog barking. She then reported seeing Boehringer at the door with his genitals exposed. Another juvenile at the house also reported witnessing this incident.

One of the juveniles’ parents later contacted police, and Boehringer was identified through a Facebook photo. Boehringer reportedly was going door-to-door soliciting for an energy company. He did have a solicitor’s permit through the city that has since been revoked.

When questioned, Boehringer reportedly admitted that the incident occurred, but stated that it had been accident.

Boehringer is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 7.

