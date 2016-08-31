Three YWCA classes set for Sept. 12

PIQUA — Dea Davis will facilitate a new session of Healthy Moves with a four-week session beginning Monday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon 12 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua.

“The class will focus on improving balance, relaxation and breathing,” said Davis. “The movements will be gentle, smooth and continuous with emphasis on gaining strength and better balance.” she continued.

Also on Sept. 12, Kelly Bornhorst will teach a class that is “Shoe to be a Good Time,” for fourth-graders to adults. The class will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Class members need to bring a pair of canvas shoes and their creativity. All other materials will be supplied.

At the same time, a three-week coloring class will begin. The first session will feature Jesse Berry, owner of Blue Lantern Tea, who will provide a Chinese tea ceremony and show participants various methods of tea preparation and selection.

The following two sessions will be facilitated by Deb Welker as class members will relax and enjoy the art of coloring. All materials are included in the class fee.

For more information or to register for these classes, stop at the YWCA Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St., or call (937) 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.