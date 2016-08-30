Show your spirit

The Piqua Football Mom’s Club is now painting sidewalk indian heads for local residents who would like to show their support for the Piqua Indians. A newly painted indian head is $20 and a refreshed painting of an old indian head is $15. Call or text Shani Karn at 214-2368 or Kelli Meckstroth, pictured, at 214-3988 for questions or to schedule your painting.

