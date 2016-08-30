Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant reported someone possibly putting sugar in her vehicle’s fuel tank on South Street on Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.

There was a report of three subjects walking and looking into car windows on Madison Avenue on Aug. 25 at 3 a.m. They were not located.

There was a report of young males changing clothes next to a vehicle outside of a residence on Home Avenue on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. They left prior to officer arrival.

DRUG POSSESSION: A male juvenile offender, 14, was charged with minor misdemeanor drug possession and drug paraphernalia on Nicklin Avenue on Aug. 24. The charges were reportedly over marijuana.

CITIZEN ASSIST: A caller reported finding a 7-year-old boy on her porch who was lost on W. Greene Street on Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. The mother of the juvenile arrived the same time as the officer and said that the boy had been dropped off at the wrong bus stop.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of juveniles showing up to a resident’s home on Young Street to start a fight on Aug. 24 at 4:15 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a disturbance outside of a residence on Brook Street on Aug. 24 at 6:38 p.m. The involved parties each said that there were ongoing problems between the two neighbors involved in this dispute. “Both advised that several hand gestures and words were exchanged,” according to police reports. They were advised to stay away from each other.

There was a report of an intoxicated woman attempting to gain access to a hotel on E. Ash Street through a locked exterior door on Aug. 24 at 11:14 p.m. She was not located.

THEFT: A vehicle was broken into on Madison Avenue overnight between Aug. 24-25. Money was reported stolen.

A wallet was stolen out of a truck on Park Avenue on Aug. 25 between 7-9 a.m.

WEAPONS OFFENSE: A caller reported seeing a man shooting what appeared to be a BB gun outside of a residence on Wood Street on Aug. 25 at 9:47 a.m. The suspect was warned for shooting a BB gun within city limits.

ANIMAL PROBLEM: A dog owner was cited after there was a report of one dog attacking another dog on Caldwell Street on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

WARRANT: Eric M. Dillingham, 60, of Piqua was picked up on N. Wayne Street on a warrant for a first-degree misdemeanor probation violation on Aug. 25 at 8:20 p.m.

MENACING: Neighbors reportedly got into an argument over an earlier dog bite incident on Broadway Street on Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. Each claimed that they had been threatened by the other. They were advised to stay away from each other and each other’s properties.

A student at the Piqua High School was reported as having made threatening statements on Aug. 25.

http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_web1_web1_blackbgpdc9-9-2.jpg

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

To contact the Piqua Police Department: The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at (937) 778-2027. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.piquaoh.org/police_submitatip.htm for more information. To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Reach the writer at (937) 451-3336

Reach the writer at (937) 451-3336