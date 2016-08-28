Feed Ohio accepting donations throughout September

MIAMI COUNTY — September marks the fourth year for the Feed Ohio food drive, bringing in donations to help feed families within the community in conjunction with the National Day of Service.

Several businesses, organizations and churches in Miami County will be participating in Feed Ohio, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Piqua. The church, located at 475 W. Loy Road, will be accepting nonperishable food donations.

Numerous Troy and Tipp City area businesses also will host donation bins. Nonperishable food donations can be dropped off at any of the following locations throughout September: Troy City Hall Building, Troy Ford, US Bank (both Main and Market Street locations), YCMA Troy Branch, Troy Bulk Barn & Deli, Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors, Tipp City Hall Building, Fraternal Order of Eagles, US Bank (Tipp City location), American Legion, Tipp Monroe Community Services, Community Bible Church, and Ginghamsburg Church.

Direct monetary and nonperishable food donations are accepted at KTH Parts Industries in St. Paris, Gokoh Corporation in Troy, Abbott Nutrition in Tipp City, Coldwater Café in Tipp City, and Harrison’s in Tipp City.

The Troy Walmart location will have a barrel for donations on Sept. 10 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to feedohio.org, 17.8 percent of Ohioans are at risk for hunger and don’t always know where they will get their next meal. The goal of Feed Ohio is to help individuals and families within the state by providing food assistance. All donations serve the community, with donation items going directly into a local food bank. This years’ donations will go to the St. Patrick’s Kitchen of Troy and Needy Baskets and New Path, both located in Tipp City.

Since Feed Ohio’s creation in 2013, the program has seen growth. “Last year we collected over 5,000 pounds of nonperishable food and raised $1,250 in monetary donations. We have already exceeded the monetary donations this year,” Yuji Sato, the local coordinator for Feed Ohio, said. “I’m expecting over six or seven thousand pounds of nonperishable food this year.”

