Shadow ball

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Piqua quarterback Austin Davis’ shadow hands off to Darien Tipps-Clemons shadow in this inverted photo taken during Saturday’s conclusion to Friday’s lightning-shortened home opener at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. The Indians recorded their first win of the season with a 48-0 win over Meadowdale.
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua quarterback Austin Davis’ shadow hands off to Darien Tipps-Clemons shadow in this inverted photo taken during Saturday’s conclusion to Friday’s lightning-shortened home opener at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. The Indians recorded their first win of the season with a 48-0 win over Meadowdale.