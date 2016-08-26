MIAMI COUNTY — Piqua resident Robert Jenkins, 42, is facing a bench warrant from Miami County Municipal Court and a warrant from Miami County Common Pleas Court for failing to appear to multiple sentencing hearings and one change of plea hearing this week.

Jenkins was scheduled to be sentenced for first-degree misdemeanor theft, first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, first-degree misdemeanor child endangering, and fifth-degree felony complicity this week in municipal court. Jenkins was scheduled for a change of plea hearing in common pleas court for second-degree felony complicity to burglary.

Jenkins was charged in January in connection with a reported burglary on the 700 block of Elm Street.

According to previous Piqua police reports, an officer found two windows and a door open in addition to damage consistent with someone attempting to pry a screen open a window. There also were shoe prints on a City of Piqua recycle bin, suggesting that it had been used to help someone climb through the window.

The items reported missing included a 55-inch flat-screen television and a 9mm pistol.

Man fined for menacing

Michael A. Minker, 40, of Piqua, was given a fine and suspended jail time for threatening to shoot his neighbor. Minker will have to pay a total of $150. Minker also spent approximately 13 days in jail from the time he was arrested to the time he was sentenced.

Minker was originally charged charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing and fourth-degree disorderly conduct after a reported disturbance on the 800 block of Caldwell Street on Aug. 4 at approximately 3:30 a.m. He was found guilty of the lesser charge fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing and the original charge of disorderly conduct.

It was the second disturbance reported that night in which Minker was reportedly involved. During the first incident, there was a report of shots fired. According to Piqua police reports, the involved subjects did not cooperate after the first incident and they were warned for disorderly conduct.

During the second incident, a woman with Minker was outside “yelling and screaming,” according to Piqua police reports. When someone asked her to go inside due to the early hours of the day, Minker was reportedly seen yelling, “I will shoot you” at that person.

When Minker was taken into custody, he harassed the arresting officers. According to Piqua police reports, Minker called the police officers profane names, threatened to harm the officers, and challenged the officers to fight him.

According to court records, Minker appeared to have no prior criminal history as an adult.

The woman who was reportedly with Minker — Nicole E. Meyers, 33, of Piqua — was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident. Meyers was released after being charged. Her next court date is scheduled for Sept. 14.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at (937) 451-3336

