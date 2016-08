Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Roxana Chesser of Piqua purchases fresh tomatoes from Allie Popp of Marrs Farm Fresh Produce during Thursday’s Piqua Farmers Market. There are two more chances to visit this year’s Piqua Farmers Market. September 1 was originally slated to be the final week for 2016 but vendors requested one more week, so the final day for this year will be September 8.