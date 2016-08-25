Library to begin construction projects

Staff Reports

TROY — The Board of Trustees of Troy-Miami County Public Library accepted a bid from C&N Contractors of Springfield to re-construct both library entrances, install a handicapped accessible restroom, and upgrade outdoor lighting.

The bid was the lowest responsible bid at $124,000 for the south entrance; $20,682 for the north entrance; and $21,225 for the lighting upgrade.

Candace Goodall of Troy is serving as the architect and will oversee the project.

C&N Contractors will remove and rebuild the existing south entrance to West Main Street, including the existing glass structure which has outlived its life expectancy. It will be replaced with a metal roof. A handicapped accessible restroom will also be constructed in a portion of the area currently serving as a vestibule.

The north entrance will also include removal of the glass structure and replacement with a metal roof.

“Globe” lights around the building will be replaced with more energy efficient LED fixtures.

These exterior modifications were approved by the city’s planning commission July 27.

Tentative construction dates are Sept. 7-Dec. 2. Information about the closing of the entrances will be posted on the library’s website as it becomes available.