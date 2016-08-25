Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging, type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

AGENCY ASSIST: Piqua officers assisted medics with CPR and carrying equipment at a squad call on W. High Street on Aug. 19 at 8:30 a.m. The patient was taken to the hospital.

DISTURBANCE: Kaleb M. Tamplin was charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging after a reported assault on Aug. 19 at 9:14 a.m. A phone was reported broken during the alleged assault.

There was a report of a juvenile female subject holding a knife on another juvenile at a residence on S. Wayne Street on Aug. 20 at 7:42 p.m.

THEFT: A television was reported stolen from a residence on W. Greene Street sometime between Aug. 17-19.

An employee for a trucking company reported on Aug. 19 that several vehicle key fobs were missing from vehicles while in transport. The caller asked for additional checks that the hotel that the drivers were staying at overnight.

A 20-inch boys black and red Mongoose bicycle was reported stolen from a yard on Leonard Street overnight between Aug. 18-19.

A business reported an orange and white Echo trimmer and leaf blower stolen on W. High Street on Aug. 19 at 10:20 a.m.

A backpack was reported stolen at a business on N. Sunset Drive on Aug. 20 at 9 p.m.

WARRANT: After investigating a report of a theft at a residence on W. Greene Street, there was a suspect with a an active warrant taken into custody on Aug. 19 at 1:26 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller reported an unknown man leaning against her garage on Park Avenue on Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. The man said he was cutting a tree down for a neighbor and was against the caller’s garage to stand in the shade.

A resident reported that she gave her bank account and social security number to someone over the phone who said the resident had won a new Mercedes and $1 million on Aug. 19.

Extra area checks were requested at a business parking lot on Looney Road due to possible drug deals and suspicious activity.

A resident reported finding several of his items down the river near the bike path near S. Main Street on Aug. 20 at 7:53 a.m. He requested extra area checks.

Subjects reported that someone in a vehicle threw a firecracker out the window on N. Main Street on Aug. 20 at 7:20 p.m.

There was a report of an intoxicated man at a residence causing a problem on N. College Street on Aug. 20 at 7:40 p.m. Upon arrival, the man went back into his apartment and the officer could not make contact with the man.

BURGLARY: Several items were report stolen from a residence on Parkridge Place on Aug. 19 at 4:47 p.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a juvenile throwing a rock at a van in the area of Commercial and Miami streets on Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of two men “being loud and disorderly in a car near the soccer fields” at Pitsenbarger Park on Aug. 20 at 8 a.m., according to police reports.

