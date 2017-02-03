Free heart month screenings offered

TROY — During February — American Heart Month — Premier Health will offer free cardiovascular screenings that help identify the risk for heart disease. The screenings will include blood pressure testing and non-fasting fingerstick readings for total cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), and blood sugar.

Locally, Upper Valley Medical Center will host screenings Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital lower level conference rooms.

Appointments are required. Call CareFinders at (866) 608-3463 to schedule an appointment.

Key to managing heart and vascular disease is knowing your numbers and recognizing risk factors, such as high total cholesterol, high blood pressure and high blood glucose.

“Regular screenings are important because they may help to find risk factors in the earliest stages, when they can be treated appropriately,” said George T. Broderick, Jr., MD, FSCAI, FACP, FACC, cardiologist with The Premier Health Associates. “The treatment could include lifestyle changes and medications, as determined by the physician.”

These Heart Month screenings are not intended to take the place of a visit with your health care provider. For more information, call (877) 274-4543 or visit www.premierhealth.com/heartmonth.