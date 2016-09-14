YWCA to offer Medicare program

PIQUA — Victoria Jurovic, an Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) community liaison, will present a Medicare update program at the YWCA Piqua from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 The program is free and open to the public. YWCA membership is not required.

Jurovic will answer questions individuals have about traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage (HMOs, PPOs and PFFSs) along with Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D) before the beginning of the insurance enrollment time,which is Oct. 15-Dec. 7. The presentation will be followed by questions and answers and, if time permits, a one-on-one time for questions will take place.

“This is an excellent opportunity for those about to turn 65 or those already enrolled in Medicare to get questions answered,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “We are pleased that Victoria, an Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) liaison from the Ohio Department of Insurance will be with us for this very informative program.”

Those interested in attending are asked to call the YWCA at (937) 773-6626 to register. For more information, call or visit the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.