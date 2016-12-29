Some favorite Raber recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria spent the Christmas holiday visiting her husband’s family in Ohio. Meanwhile, her mother, Dorcas Raber, was tending to up to 300 pounds of venison that she’s freezing and processing for the year ahead. The venison will be used in stews and recipes like the barbecued venison meatballs included in this week’s column. Gloria will return next week in her usual format. Blessings and best wishes from the Rabers and Yoders for a wonderful 2017! In the meantime, enjoy this wonderful selection of recipes for the Raber kitchen!

BARBECUED VENISION MEATBALLS

3 pounds ground venison

1 3/4 cup milk

1 cup quick oats

1 cup cracker crumbs

3 eggs

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon onion salt

1 teaspoon garlic salt

Salt and pepper

BARBECUE SAUCE

2 cups ketchup

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke

In a large bowl, combine the ground venison, milk, oats, cracker crumbs, eggs, and seasonings.

Stir or knead until the meat mixture is well-combined.

Shape the meat into 1 1/2 inch balls.

Place the balls on cookie sheets and bake at 350°F until no longer pink inside, approx 15-20 minutes.

In a Dutch oven, combine the ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, vinegar, and liquid smoke.

Stir until well-combined and heat over medium, stirring frequently, until near boiling Add the meatballs to the sauce, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until ready to serve.

RABER’S HOMEMADE COFFEECAKE

1/4 cup sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Topping: 1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Mix the sugar, oil, milk, and vanilla in a large bowl. Then add flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

Pour into a greased 13 x 9 inch pan. Sprinkle topping on top of batter

Amish Pecan Pie

3 eggs

2/3 cup white sugar

1/2 cup pancake syrup

1/2 cup clear corn syrup

1/3 cup melted butter

1 cup pecans

Stir together with a wire whisk and pour into 1 unbaked pie shell. Bake at 350 until done, about one hour or until center is set.

FAVORITE WINTER CHILI

3 pounds hamburger

2 cups onion chopped

1 /2 cup whole wheat flour

2 1 /2 quarts tomato juice

1 19 ounce can kidney beans (or beans of your choice)

1 tablespoon cumin

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup brown sugar

Fry and chop hamburger and onions in 6 quart kettle. Add flour and mix well. Then add tomato juice and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and add the rest of ingredients, simmer one hour.

http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_amish-cook-logofz-3.jpg http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_meatballs.jpg

By Dorcas Raber

Readers can write or visit Gloria at her new address: 10437 E. 300th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427

Readers can write or visit Gloria at her new address: 10437 E. 300th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427