Live to ride

PIQUA — Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts from here and yon will flock downtown in droves, and the sound of motors revving and music rockin’ will fill the air as Piqua BikeFest rolls into town for a third year this weekend.

Piqua BikeFest and Piqua Harley-Davidson, Inc. are excited about the return of the annual gathering on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. The venues for the event will be downtown Piqua — including the intersecting blocks of Main and High streets, Market Street and Canal Place — and Piqua Harley-Davidson, located on U.S. Route 36 just east of I-75.

Highlights of Piqua BikeFest will include a Vintage and Custom Bike Show, stunt shows by Sinister Stunts, and live entertainment on two stages, with headlining acts Jasmine Cain on Friday and Danny Koker on Saturday.

Popular on indie rock radio and at rallies, Cain is Nashville’s Music City Mayhem two-time Female Rock Vocalist and the main act for seven years at the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, S.D., often referred to as “The World’s Largest Biker Bar.”

In addition to being known for the TV reality show, “Counting Cars,” Koker is the frontman for Las Vegas hard rock band Count’s 77.

The Vintage & Custom Bike Show is being presented by Thunder Roads Ohio. Those interested in registering for the show can do so starting at 10 a.m. downtown the day of the show, or register early by visiting www.ThunderRoadsOhio.com or emailing [email protected]

BikeFest also will feature a pin-up competition and a tattoo contest, as well as the chance to win a 2016 Harley-Davidson Street Glide.

With each year, the festival grows in both attendance and attractions offered. The first gathering in 2014 drew more than 7,500 people and included a re-creation of a photo taken in downtown Piqua 100 years ago, when Hemm Brothers Harley-Davidson hosted a two-day picnic with food, games, and rides around the local countryside.

Last year, hotel rooms were sold out and Piqua Harley-Davidson celebrated its grand opening, after the Gover family sold the dealership to Jim and Lynn Loomis.

“We’re hoping for even more people this year,” said Dan Lawrence, chairman of the board for Piqua BikeFest. “We’ve had people from Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois … there will be people here this year from far, far away.”

BikeFest is free to the public at both venues and is a non-profit organization. Proceeds will help area businesses that receive funds generated by the event.

Earlier this year, several area businesses received donations from the 2015 Piqua Bikefest proceeds. Greene Street United Methodist Church, the Bethany Center, RCND-Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development, Piqua Munch Bunch, Piqua Parents as Teachers, and the Ohio Troopers Caring received a total of $5,000.

BikeFest 2014 allowed the governing committee to surprise three local non-profit organizations with donations just before Christmas. Friends of the Piqua Parks received $4,000 for their campaign to erect a statue of late hometown hero William H. Pitsenbarger, while the Piqua Salvation Army and Piqua Neighborhood Improvement, Inc. received $1,000 each.

The entertainment slated for this weekend’s fest includes:

FRIDAY

9 a.m. – Harley-Davidson Demo Display & Rides – Piqua Harley-Davidson, parking lot

Noon – Live music by Come Hell or High Water – Piqua Harley-Davidson stage

2 p.m. – Sinister Stunts Motorcycle Stunt Show – Piqua Harley-Davidson parking lot

5:15 p.m. – Mayor’s Welcome – Downtown stage

5:30 p.m. – Live music by Tony Rio & Relentless – Downtown stage

6:45 p.m. -Pin-Up Contest – Piqua Harley-Davidson stage

8:30 p.m. – Headliner concert, Jasmine Cain – Downtown stage

SATURDAY

9 a.m. – Harley-Davidson Demo Display & Rides – Piqua Harley-Davidson parking lot

11:30 a.m. – Destination Ride-First Bike Out – Piqua Harley-Davidson

Noon – Vintage & Custom Bike Show – Downtown

Noon – Autographs/Pictures by Count’s Customs – Piqua Harley-Davidson

1 p.m. – Sinister Stunts Motorcycle Stunt Show – Piqua Harley-Davidson parking lot

5:15 p.m. – Tattoo Contest – Piqua Harley-Davidson stage

5:30 p.m. – Live music by Knievel’s Daredevil Band – Downtown stage

6:15 p.m. – Live music by Hollow (Alice in Chains Tribute) – Piqua Harley-Davidson stage

8:30 p.m. – Headliner concert, Count’s 77 – Downtown stage

For more information about Piqua BikeFest, go to piquabikefest.com or facebook.com/PiquaBikeFest.

Mike Ullery | in75 A crowd gathered downtown to share in the excitement of Piqua BikeFest 2014. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_092014mju_bikefest6.jpg Mike Ullery | in75 A crowd gathered downtown to share in the excitement of Piqua BikeFest 2014. Mike Ullery | in75 The concerts on the Jagermeister stage in downtown Piqua drew large crowds during a previous Piqua BikeFest. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_092014mju_bikefest7.jpg Mike Ullery | in75 The concerts on the Jagermeister stage in downtown Piqua drew large crowds during a previous Piqua BikeFest. Amy Barger | in75 Piqua BikeFest returns this weekend. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_bike1.jpg Amy Barger | in75 Piqua BikeFest returns this weekend. Amy Barger | in75 Lorraine Gebhardt, from Baltimore, relaxing on her ride waiting for friends to return at a previoust Piqua BikeFest. Last time she took a ride was “at least 15 years ago” she said. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_bike2.jpg Amy Barger | in75 Lorraine Gebhardt, from Baltimore, relaxing on her ride waiting for friends to return at a previoust Piqua BikeFest. Last time she took a ride was “at least 15 years ago” she said. Amy Barger | in75 Motorcycles will fill downtown Piqua this weekend as part of the city’s annual BikeFest. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_bike3.jpg Amy Barger | in75 Motorcycles will fill downtown Piqua this weekend as part of the city’s annual BikeFest. Mike Ullery | in75 A unique participant in Piqua Bike Fest 2014 drives his motorcycle manufactured around a drop tank from a military aircraft down High Street. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BikeFest2014-1.jpg Mike Ullery | in75 A unique participant in Piqua Bike Fest 2014 drives his motorcycle manufactured around a drop tank from a military aircraft down High Street. Amy Barger | in75 Enthusiasts look over the wide array of motorcycles at a previous Piqua BikeFest. http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_PG15_image3.jpg Amy Barger | in75 Enthusiasts look over the wide array of motorcycles at a previous Piqua BikeFest.

Piqua BikeFest this weekend

By Belinda M. Paschal For iN75

Reach Belinda M. Paschal at [email protected] or (937) 451-3341.

