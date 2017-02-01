Posted on by

Five generations


Provided photo Representing five generations are, front row, left to right: Kylee Mann of Piqua with son Kade Mann, and Cortney Henry of Piqua with daughter Rowynn Henry; back row, left to right: Dee Martin, great-grandmother, of Sidney, Ann Coverstone, great-great-grandmother, of Sidney, and Marcy Thomas, grandmother, of Piqua.


Provided photo

Representing five generations are, front row, left to right: Kylee Mann of Piqua with son Kade Mann, and Cortney Henry of Piqua with daughter Rowynn Henry; back row, left to right: Dee Martin, great-grandmother, of Sidney, Ann Coverstone, great-great-grandmother, of Sidney, and Marcy Thomas, grandmother, of Piqua.

Provided photo Representing five generations are, front row, left to right: Kylee Mann of Piqua with son Kade Mann, and Cortney Henry of Piqua with daughter Rowynn Henry; back row, left to right: Dee Martin, great-grandmother, of Sidney, Ann Coverstone, great-great-grandmother, of Sidney, and Marcy Thomas, grandmother, of Piqua.
http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_FiveGenerations.jpgProvided photo Representing five generations are, front row, left to right: Kylee Mann of Piqua with son Kade Mann, and Cortney Henry of Piqua with daughter Rowynn Henry; back row, left to right: Dee Martin, great-grandmother, of Sidney, Ann Coverstone, great-great-grandmother, of Sidney, and Marcy Thomas, grandmother, of Piqua.
comments powered by Disqus