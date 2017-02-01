Provided photo
Representing five generations are, front row, left to right: Kylee Mann of Piqua with son Kade Mann, and Cortney Henry of Piqua with daughter Rowynn Henry; back row, left to right: Dee Martin, great-grandmother, of Sidney, Ann Coverstone, great-great-grandmother, of Sidney, and Marcy Thomas, grandmother, of Piqua.
