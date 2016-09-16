Spraggs, Meyer to wed

Jennifer Lynn Spraggs and Christopher Isaac Meyer have announced their engagement.

Spraggs, the daughter of Rich and Barb Spraggs of Piqua, is a 2002 graduate of Piqua High School. She earned her bachelor of science degree in marketing from Miami University in 2005, and her master’s in business intelligence from Xavier University in 2010. She is employed as a senior informatics analyst at CareSource in Dayton.

Meyer, the son of the late Douglas Meyer, and Janet Meyer of West Chester, graduated from Lakota West High School in 2000. He also received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and master’s in biomedical engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, as well as a juris doctor degree from Washington University in St. Louis, School of Law, in 2011. He is a patent attorney at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP in Dayton.

Spraggs and Meyer planned their wedding for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 2016, at St. Boniface Church in Piqua.