Lochtefeld, Waterman to wed

Gary and Bonnie Lochtefeld of Maria Stein announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Stephanie Nicole, to Garret Lee Waterman, son of Randy and Kim Waterman of New Bremen. The bride’s grandmother is Irene Clark, and the late Terry Clark of Piqua.

The bride-elect is a 2010 graduate of Marion Local High School and a 2014 graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is employed as a registered nurse at Dayton’s Children’s Hospital.

The prospective groom is a 2011 graduate of New Bremen School He is a 2016 graduate of Wright State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He is employed as an engineer at Nidec Minster Machine Corporation.

The couple is planning a Sept. 17 wedding at St. Rose Catholic Church, St. Rose. A reception will follow at Knights of St. John’s Hall in Maria Stein.