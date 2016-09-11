Wiegman celebrating 104th birthday

PIQUA – Sarah E. Wiegman is turning 104! She was born Sept. 17, 1912. Mrs. Wiegman was married to the late Richard Wiegman, who passed away in 1983; they enjoyed almost 50 years together.

Mrs. Wiegman is retired From JC Penney in Piqua and was always active in the community. She has always been an excellent seamstress and has helped teach her daughter and granddaughters to sew during many years of 4-H.

She attends Covington Presbyterian Church. She enjoys going to church, reading, keeping up to date on all the great-grandkids and especially watching the Reds ballgames.

Mrs. Wiegman will be celebrating her birthday at a special dinner with her family, John and Charlyene (Wiegman) DeWitt; Lori, Lindsay and Ashley Belisle; Jeff, Linda, Hannah and Libby Carpenter; Luann, Matt, Lauren and Samantha Bradley.

She is an avid sender of cards and notes to others, so the family would like to shower her with greetings! Please feel free to send cards to: Sarah E. Wiegman, 3565 W. Demming Road, Piqua, OH 45356.

Sarah E. Wiegman http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sarah_Wiegman_104_cmyk.jpg Sarah E. Wiegman