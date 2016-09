COVINGTON — The family and friends of Ruth Ann Shafer would like to wish her a happy 80th birthday. Shafer was born on Aug. 25, 1936. She and her husband Bill of Covington have six daughters, one son, and 42 grandchildren.

Shafer http://dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Ruth-Ann-Shafer-CMYK.jpg Shafer