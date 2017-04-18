Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at [email protected] or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your home schooled student afternoon of discovery from 2-4 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Deadline for registration is the Monday prior to each program. Topic for April is “Pollinators.”

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome Troy High School student Rachel Morgan. She will speak about her experience at the Kiwanis Key Leader Conference. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at noon.

• SLIDERS: Sliders and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be $2. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• HERB SOCIETY: The Miami County Herb Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The program will be “The Basics of Composting” with George Sweetman. Guests are welcome.

• MEET THE CANDIDATE: Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria. The event will be broadcast live on Troy Community Radio 107.1 WTJN and on WPTW 98.1 FM and 1570 AM. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The program will last 90 minutes.

• LOUNGE SERIES: The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will host 2017 Library Lounge Series, “Pleasing Palate.” In keeping with this year’s theme, “Art Inspired,” the culinary arts will be explored at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Piqua Public Library. Jeff Besecker, chef and owner of The Old Arcana, Arcanum, will present a cooking class and tasting. Free and open to the public. Tickets obtained at the front library desk.

• SHORT STORY: Martin Stewart of Redemptive 71st Ohio Volunteer Infantry will present a short story of Civil War regiments in Miami County at 7 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill. For more information, visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11: a.m. on Thursdays for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the McKaig and Race Park for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled through April. No registration is necessary.

• HEALTH TREKKERS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Health Trekkers program from 10-11 a.m. Farrington Reserve, 1594 W. Peterson Road, Piqua. Take a hike for health and join park district health and wellness specialist, registered nurse Marion for this weekly low impact walk held each Thursday morning. Relevant topics such as heart health, diet and nutrition, diabetes prevention, stress relief and many others will be discussed during this walking series. Remember to wear weather appropriate gear and walking shoes for comfort. Registration not required but highly recommended. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BOARD MEETING: Tipp Monroe Community Services will holding its monthly board of trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have blood pressure checks at 11 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be Storm Creek Music.

• STEWART TO SPEAK: The Pleasant Hill History Center will hold its first program of the year at 7 p.m. at the center, 8 E. Monument St. Martin Stewart, a Troy resident and well-known author, will give a presentation based on his book, “Redemption: The 71st Ohio Volunteer Infantry in the Civil War.” This is a short story of the Civil War Regiment raised in Miami County.

• CROCHET CLASS: A beginners crochet class will be offered at 6:30 p.m. the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington. The classes are free.

• CREATIVE SPACES: The JR Clarke Public Library is inviting teens to visit at 6:30 p.m. for a teen (ages 12-18) creative coloring event, including special challenging design coloring pages, posters and books. Sign up at the circulation desk.

• DOCUMENTARY: A viewing and discussion of the award-winning documentary “Shooting Beauty” will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Edison State Community College in Room 329. The documentary follows a photographer whose life changes directions when she finds beauty in an unexpected place. Immediately following the viewing will be a discussion on disability awareness led by a panel of Edison State students and moderated by Edison State professor of English and Communication Debra Williamson.

• LEPC MEETING: The Miami County LEPC will be holding its quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• CABBAGE ROLLS: American Legion Post 43 will be serving Hungarian cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert from 5-7:30 p.m. for $9.

• SLOPPY JOES: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will be serving sloppy joe sandwiches with chips for $4 starting at 6 p.m. Stay and enjoy Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board will meet at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.

Friday-Saturday

• BOOK SALE: The spring book sale at the Milton-Union Public Library will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW Post 4235, 73 N. High St., will offer dinners, including broasted chicken, New York strip steaks, fish and shrimp and a variety of sandwiches from 5-8 p.m.

• FROG WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its frog walk program from 8:30-10 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, east of Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of frogs and toads. Discover their wide variety of sounds at this night walk through the wetlands. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STEAK DINNER: A New Y0rk strip steak dinner will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BOOK SALE: A spring book sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• BAKED ZITI: Baked ziti, salad, garlic bread and dessert will be offered by the Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586. Cost is $8, serving begins at 6 p.m.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: A Lunch and Learn event on senior scams, sponsored by StoryPoint Troy and Tipp Monroe Community Services, will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. Lunch will be provided. To make a reservation, call Kristy Osting at (937) 541-5182.

Saturday

• STEAK FRY: Steak Fry Dinner: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• MERIT BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Junior-Animal Habitats” program at noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MERIT BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Junior-Flower Badge” program at 2 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NIGHT LEGENDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Night Legends “Earth Day Campfire” from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Celebrate Earth Day by spending an evening around the campfire roasting marshmallows, telling stories and singing songs with a park district naturalist. Park in the main lot and follow the lanterns. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WALKING TOUR: A Jewish Cemetery and Hollow Park walk will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., meeting at the entrance to Hollow Park. Tickets are available for the tours at $5 each or $15 for all four tours. Tickets may be purchased at the Mainstreet Piqua office at 326 N. Main St., Piqua. The tours will be led by Piqua historian Jim Oda and Johnston Farm & Indian Agency director Andy Hite. This project is sponsored by the Piqua Tourism Council with additional assistance from Mainstreet Piqua and the Piqua Public Library.

• CHICKEN BREAST: A chicken breast dinner will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• BOOK SALE: A spring book sale will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• PAINTING EVENT: A spring-themed painting event with Amy Jacomet will be offered from 6-9 p.m. at Fricker’s Troy, to benefit Cat Advocates of Troy. For $30, the event will include the painting and light appetizers. Prepayment can be made to P.O. Box 102, Troy, OH 45373; or by PayPal, which will require a “Paint Night” note with the payment.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors have a chance to “Be The Good” during the Easter holiday season by supporting the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World — Be The Good” T-shirt. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be from 7 p.m. to close.

• SPRING FLING OPEN HOUSE: A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route, 36, Conover, will host dinner from 5-7 p.m., followed by bingo at 7 p.m. Dinner includes breaded tenderloin sandwich, two sides, dessert and drink. Cost is $7 adults, $3 kids 12 and under. The museum will be open during dinner. There will be 20 games of bingo; each board is 25 cents or $1 for 50/50 cash games.

Sunday

• EXHIBITION: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will open the traveling portion of the Ohio Watercolor Society’s 39th annual exhibition, “Watercolor Ohio 2015.” The 2015 show is a unique blend of exciting color and interesting imagery.

• 5K: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Register online at AllianceRunning.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “The Rites of Spring” on April 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Rd. south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, have fun learning, playing and singing with native flutes and tribal drums. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DOG WASH: A dog wash will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at Pet Valu, 1212 Ash St., Piqua. The event will benefit Cat Advocates of Troy. For more information, call (937) 524-5206.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter will sponsor a quarter auction at 2 p.m. in the high school lecture hall. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Enter through door No. 12, the east entrance of the high school. The Lecture Hall is beside the cafeteria. Paddles will be $2 each or three paddles for $5. A free paddle drawing will be held with a $5 pay-in. Quarters for purchase will be available at the event. A 50/50 raffle will be held. Concession stand sales will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and its graduates through scholarship opportunities. Contact the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter with any questions at 335-7070, Ext. 3212.

Monday

• LEGO GROUP: The LEGO Group will meet from 3:30-4:15 p.m. at the JR Clarke Public Library.

Tuesday

• COLOR AND COFFEE: Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee and cookies, sponsored by Storypoint of Troy, while coloring away the day’s anxiety at 1 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Coloring pages, colored pencils, coffee and cookies will be provided.

• QUINTET: The Wittenberg Woodwind Quintet will offer a free concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. This group is comprised of five members of Wittenberg University’s music department faculty. All five members are also key musicians in the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Lori Akins , flute; Lisa Grove, oboe; Richard York, clarinet; Joseph Hesseman, bassoon and Colvin Bear, french horn. Members of this group have performed with Columbus Symphony, Ohio Valley Symphony, Canton Symphony, Lima Symphony, Dayton Philharmonic, Cleveland Pops, and Dayton Bach Society as well as many others.

• DINNER: The Sons of the American Legion Post 43 will be serving pizzas, calzones and wings every Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will be offered crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

April 26

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome Miami County Sheriff’s Oddice Deputy Mirando. He will speak on the Citizens Police Academy and electronic crime. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at noon.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will hold a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. in the meeting room, 20 South Walnut St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World – Be The Good” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• LIBRARY TURNS 60: The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, would like you to join them for a celebration from 5-7 p.m. as they commemorate 60 years of service to the community and recognize volunteers by showing their appreciation for all they do at the library. This celebration is open to all ages and refreshments will be provided.

April 27

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Join staff from 10-11: a.m. on Thursdays for Mornings in Motion. Meet at the McKaig and Race Park for this interactive weekly session that includes active games to play together, early literacy skills and fun. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled through April. No registration is necessary.

• HEALTH TREKKERS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Health Trekkers program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Take a hike for health and join park district health and wellness specialist, registered nurse Marion for this weekly low impact walk held each Thursday morning. Relevant topics such as heart health, diet and nutrition, diabetes prevention, stress relief and many others will be discussed during this walking series. Remember to wear weather appropriate gear and walking shoes for comfort. Registration not required but highly recommended. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing [email protected] or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will a trustees meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon at noon at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be Storm Creek Music.

• PRESENTATION: Premier Health/UVMC will host a free presentation as part of its “Women, Wisdom and Wellness” speaker series from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. This seminar will discuss “Headaches and Hormones – Connecting the Dots.” Featured panelists will be Katherine Bachman, M.D., Upper Valley Women’s Center; Elizabeth Marriott, M.D., Clinical Neuroscience Institute; and Diane Birchfield, Clinical Nutritionist, UVMC. Local radio personality Kim Faris, host of Dayton’s Hot Country B945, will be special emcee. The evening will begin with registration at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and panel discussion at 6 p.m.

• POETRY EVENT: Edison State Community College students, Ali and Claire Borgerding of Minster and Marie Ewing of Troy are hosting the national poetry event, Poem In Your Pocket Day at noon in Room 456 on the Piqua campus. The event is a special occasion to approach, share, and recite all kinds of poetry. This free event is open to the community and attendees are encouraged to bring a poem to share with the group. Guest speakers of the event will include Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson and professors Marva Archibald, Vivian Blevins, Tom Looker, Melinda Spivey, Dustin Wenrich and Debra Williamson. For more information, contact Blevins at 778-3815 or [email protected]

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Join the Women of Westminster in celebrating the 45th anniversary of their annual salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, at a cost of $8. They will offer their signature hot chicken salad along with an array of vegetable and fruit salads, and to add to your luncheon enjoyment, music will be provided by 2-4-U. Proceeds from the luncheon support local missions and projects. The luncheon is in the lower dining room and an elevator is available.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John – Piqua will hold a community blood drive 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 South Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center inspirational “Believe There is Good in The World – Be The Good” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

